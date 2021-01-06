Wings (WINGS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $27,850.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.