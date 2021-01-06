Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,815. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

