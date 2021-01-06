Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

