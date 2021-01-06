Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.74 and last traded at C$57.40. Approximately 1,030,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,255,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.79 billion and a PE ratio of 60.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

