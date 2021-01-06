WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEX. 140166 reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.94.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.