Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Underweight

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 292.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

