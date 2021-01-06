Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welbilt traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 1,435,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,699,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.