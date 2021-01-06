Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AAR (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AAR (NYSE: AIR):

12/21/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $40.00.

12/16/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – AAR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/10/2020 – AAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE AIR opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AAR by 80.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in AAR by 81.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

