Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Busey (BUSE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – First Busey was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – First Busey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

12/23/2020 – First Busey was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – First Busey was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – First Busey had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – First Busey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

11/13/2020 – First Busey was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/10/2020 – First Busey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Shares of BUSE opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Busey by 34.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

