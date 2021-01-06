Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

