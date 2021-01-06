Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 390,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

