Waves Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00016109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $568.10 million and approximately $178.73 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,988,284 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

