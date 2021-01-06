Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $473.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.