Wanchain (WAN) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016451 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00232315 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

