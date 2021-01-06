Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walmart by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

