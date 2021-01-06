Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $13.27 on Monday. Wajax has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

