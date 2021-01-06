W. Christopher Matton Sells 275 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

