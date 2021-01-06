Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.92

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.92 and last traded at $161.20, with a volume of 42978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

