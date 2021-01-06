Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

VNT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 1,542,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

