Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €180.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €147.24 ($173.22) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €149.55 and a 200 day moving average of €140.72. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.