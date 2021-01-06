Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.40 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £34.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.63.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

