Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.80

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

