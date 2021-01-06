Vitae (VITAE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $107.92 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00015889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002074 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033142 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

