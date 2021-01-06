Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce sales of $778.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $789.64 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of VC traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,719. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 26.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

