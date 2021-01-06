Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMACU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.