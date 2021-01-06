VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTGN. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

