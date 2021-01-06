Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 494,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 488,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

