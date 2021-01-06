Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.69

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 15713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

