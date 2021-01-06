Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.87. 2,032,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,006,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $717.31 million, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Farms International by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.