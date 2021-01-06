Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 9380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,791 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vicor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

