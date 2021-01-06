ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIAC. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.