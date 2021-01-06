Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.