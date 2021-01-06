Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

