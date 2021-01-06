Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) Financial Comparison

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veritone and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 36.67%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Benchmark Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $49.65 million 14.85 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -9.33 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.26, meaning that its stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -106.21% -118.65% -48.64% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veritone beats Benchmark Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

