Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.65 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $143.57 million and $6.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00464147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,414,651,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

