VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

