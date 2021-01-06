VEREIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for VEREIT in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

NYSE:VER opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after buying an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 83.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,960 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 53.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in VEREIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

