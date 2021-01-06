Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS VEOEY remained flat at $$24.58 during trading hours on Friday. 32,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,483. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

