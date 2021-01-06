Velas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Velas has a market cap of $67.05 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001360 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

