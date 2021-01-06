Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.