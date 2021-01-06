Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.41

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.41 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 9340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,853,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,119,000 after purchasing an additional 404,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,404,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

