Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.84

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,310,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

