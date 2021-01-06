Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.78

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.78 and last traded at $141.55, with a volume of 130388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

