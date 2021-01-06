VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Trading 3.7% Higher

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.30. 13,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.36% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

