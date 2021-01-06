VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) (ASX:FLOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT.AX) (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$25.00.

