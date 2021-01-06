ValuEngine Upgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

PRPL opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

