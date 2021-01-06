ValuEngine Upgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

