ValuEngine Upgrades Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) to “Hold”

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Mobivity stock remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

