ValuEngine Upgrades Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) to “Hold”

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Mobivity stock remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623. Mobivity has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Mobivity Company Profile
