ValuEngine Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,485,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

