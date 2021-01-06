ValuEngine Downgrades Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) to Sell

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CINR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

